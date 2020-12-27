TODAY'S PAPER
Dems, GOP urge Trump to sign pandemic relief bill

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 12. Trump has not signed a relief bill passed by Congress.  Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Federal and state lawmakers on Sunday urged President Trump to sign into law a $900 billion pandemic relief bill, as a key benefit for the unemployed lapsed Saturday night and a government shutdown looms.

Last week President Donald Trump, a Republican, suddenly objected after Congress announced a deal with the White House's apparent support. Instead, Trump called the virus aid package a "disgrace," and pressured lawmakers to change the deal to include $2,000 direct payments to most Americans. The bill calls for payments of up to $600.

While House Democrats support the $2,000 direct payment measure, Republican senators do not.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a conservative who helped negotiate the Senate Republicans' demands in the deal, said on "Fox News Sunday" that Trump was threatening to tarnish his legacy.

"You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re president of the United States. I think the COVID relief measures are really, really important," Toomey said. "I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire."

The compromise bill includes $1.4 trillion to keep government agencies funded through September. If the bill is not passed, a government shutdown could occur Tuesday.

On ABC's "This Week," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, urged the president to sign the bill.

"If the president thought that was the case, he should have weighed in eight months ago. We have been fighting for this since March or April, or at least eight days ago, and not after they finally reached agreement."

Hogan added, "But now we have reached an agreement at least on something. It's not enough, but it's a step in the right direction. And we need to get it done."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on ABC's "This Week" that the president shouldn't "diddle around with the bill."

"My view is that given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working class individual in this country, 500 bucks for their kids," Sanders told anchor Jonathan Karl. "But you can't diddle around with the bill. Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then immediately, Monday, Tuesday, we can pass a $2,000 direct payment to the workings families of this country."

