WASHINGTON — He’s a stand-up comic who impersonated Ronald Reagan on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

He’s a perpetual political candidate with failed bids for U.S. senator, New York City mayor and New York governor.

He’s a street activist who fought the Rockefeller Drug Laws as harmful to minorities and a prankster who once dressed as Diogenes the Cynic in a call for government transparency.

Now, Randy Credico is the recipient of a subpoena to appear Dec. 15 before the House Intelligence Committee in its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Credico is a link between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, Stone said this week. Stone in fall 2016 had predicted that hacked Hillary Clinton campaign emails would come out before WikiLeaks published them.

Credico, as host of a radio show on New York City’s left-leaning WBAI-FM, has interviewed Assange and Stone.

On Thursday, he referred Newsday’s questions to his lawyers, saying they had gagged him because he has “such a big mouth.”

One of them, Martin Stolar of Manhattan, said they would respond to the subpoena — potentially by invoking Credico’s Fifth Amendment rights or journalistic privilege.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked about Credico’s role as an intermediary, Stolar said: “It’s absurd to think that Randy is somehow involved in some dark stuff that is going to help Trump or hurt Hillary. That’s not his style, that’s not Randy.”

Stone confirmed Thursday on Facebook that he was referring to Credico when, during his own testimony in September before the House panel, he discussed a go-between who he had declined to identify.

But Stone said Credico “merely confirmed” what Assange had stated publicly. The House panel is “wasting their time,” wrote Stone, who called Credico a “fighter for Justice.”

Assange tweeted that Credico should show up before the House panel in the Diogenes costume he donned when he crashed a New York State Senate meeting in 2009. Credico should channel the Greek philosopher in “looking for DC’s last honest man,” Assange posted.

Credico has said he supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the 2016 elections and, in an interview earlier this week on fellow comic Jimmy Dore’s web show, dismissed Kremlin-centric investigations as “RussiaGate.” He said the House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, takes contributions from the arms industry.

A Schiff spokesman declined to comment on either the subpoena or the congressman’s donors.

Credico has an additional complication when it comes to appearing at the Capitol on Dec. 15. He has been summoned to jury duty in Manhattan on the same date, Stolar said.

“We could adjourn both,” Stolar said. “We’ll leave it up to Randy.”