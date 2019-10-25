Obama, Clinton to honor US Rep. Cummings at funeral

TODAY'S PAPER
A portrait of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is on display as the late congressman lies in state outside the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday. Photo Credit: POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Alex Wong

By The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — The body of congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is back in his beloved Baltimore for a final farewell.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

