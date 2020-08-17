TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
NewsNation

Cuomo at convention: 'Government matters and leadership matters'

Newsday's Faith Jessie looks at Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's speech at the Democratic National Convention. In it he blasted President Donald Trump, calling his administration incompetent and likening the current state of the nation to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Newsday / Jeffrey Basinger

By The Associated Press
Print

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state found a way to bring the coronavirus under control by following scientific guidelines and coming together — an example that he says the Trump administration has refused to follow.

Cuomo addressed the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention late Monday, saying New York was “ground zero” for the early outbreak in the U.S. He said the Trump administration “watched New York suffer” without learning from it.

“For all the suffering and tears, our way worked and it was beautiful,” Cuomo said, adding, “Americans’ eyes have been opened and we’ve seen the truth: That government matters and leadership matters.”

He said that the rest of the country will follow New York’s lead by wearing masks and practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus — despite inconsistent messaging from the White House. Cuomo also contrasted Trump with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying that Biden can be the kind of leader “who can build us up, not tear us down.”

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man George Floyd's brothers lead DNC moment of silence
Newsday's Faith Jessie speaks with NY Democratic Party DNC preview: A look at the speakers on night one
A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search