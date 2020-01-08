ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday proposed his strongest environmental protection agenda yet that would include a $3 billion bond act to further fund water quality projects on Long Island along with support for fisheries.

Cuomo made the proposal in his 10th State of the State address that maps out his priorities for the new legislative session.

The environmental borrowing act would bolster flood protection, purchase and preserve open space, create four more artificial reefs in Long Island Sound and in the Atlantic Ocean, and expand renewable energy such as wind power. Cuomo would also create a “conservation corridors program” to restore habitats for fish and wildlife, which could boost sport fishing tourism and commercial fishing.

A proposed Long Island Shellfish Restoration Initiative would restock the Great South Bay with nearly 200 million more shellfish. Cuomo also proposes expanding freshwater fishing through additional stocking of popular sport fish and building more boat launches to lure tourism dollars.

Bond acts traditionally provide state government with capital for a wide variety of uses without tapping the state budget. That’s critical for Cuomo who uses construction projects to try to stimulate economic development even as he faces a $6.1 billion deficit this year. His budget proposal scheduled to be released later this month will detail how he proposes to address the biggest deficit he’s faced since his first year in office as the state was recovering from the Great Recession

The bond issuance would require approval by the Legislature and voters, which have strongly supported such borrowing for environmental and public health issues in the past.

Cuomo’s environmental agenda also includes building on policies that seek to combat climate change and expand solar power and offshore wind generation. Specific measures would expand the 4,000 charging stations statewide for electric-powered vehicles to make sure there are at least 10 “fast-charging locations” in every region of the state by 2022. Every Thruway toll plaza would have the chargers by 2024. At least 800 new charging stations would be installed statewide over the next five years working with private sector companies over the next five years, under Cuomo’s plan.

Tax credits would encourage companies to add jobs considered part of a “green economy” to develop sustainable energy and commercial projects. A $30 million program would seek proposals from property owners, energy companies and manufacturers to replicate their successes in reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

Cuomo would also require the state’s five largest bus lines, including Suffolk County Transit, to operate fleets in which 25 percent of buses are electric-powered by 2025. The biggest fleets statewide would have to run only electric buses by 2035 under Cuomo’s proposal. The other fleets serve Westchester, Rochester and Buffalo. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already committed to buying only electric-powered buses after 2029 and to run a full electric fleet by 2040.

The state Environmental Protection Fund that has paid for some of the state’s landmark environmental protection public health efforts would remain at $300 million under Cuomo’s proposal.

Other proposals include banning plastic foam food containers known by the brand name Styrofoam and creating a recycling program from mattresses and carpeting.