A Dallas officer faces a manslaughter charge a day after she fatally shot a 26-year-old man whose apartment near downtown she apparently mistook for her own.

“This is a very unique situation,” Police Chief U. Renee Hall said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “We have ceased handling it under our normal officer-involved shooting protocol.”

The Texas Rangers have been called in to conduct an independent investigation, the chief added.

Hall said that police were obtaining a warrant charging the officer, whom the chief declined to name until she is formally charged. The chief said her blood was drawn to test for alcohol and drugs.

The unnamed officer, a five-year veteran, wasn’t hurt in the shooting about 10 p.m. Thursday, just blocks from Dallas police headquarters in the Cedars.

Police officials say she arrived at the complex after working a full shift and was still in full uniform when she entered the victim’s apartment, thinking it was her home.

The victim was identified as Botham Shem Jean, a native of the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia. A graduate of Harding University in Arkansas, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

Hall said she had talked to Jean’s family.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We have reassured them that we are working diligently,” she said.

But, the chief added, “Right now there are more questions than we have answers.”

Authorities have yet to fully explain how the situation escalated to the shooting, declining to comment on whether the officer mistook Jean for an intruder.

“I won’t go into that information right now,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police spokesman. “We have not interviewed her. … We still have a lot to do in this investigation.”

Officials said that after the officer reported that Jean was wounded, other police arrived within four minutes and administered first aid. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was placed on leave while the shooting is investigated with the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

According to The St. Lucia Times, Jean was the son of Allison Jean, who has supervised the island’s Department of Education, Innovation & Gender Relations as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure, Port Services & Transport.

The victim’s mother was visiting her daughter in Florida when she got a call delivering the news of her son’s death.

“It just feels like a nightmare. I wish I could wake up,” Allison Jean told NBC News. “He impacted the lives of many. I’m getting calls from all over the world.”

The officer who shot Jean is a white woman, and Allison Jean said she wondered whether the outcome would have been different if her son hadn’t been black.

“I don’t want to judge her. We are Christians. We forgive,” she said. “But I need to look into her eyes and ask her why did she do that to my son.

“She took away my heart. My soul. He didn’t deserve to die.”

Allisa Charles-Findley shared her grief online at the passing of her “baby brother,” saying she was just thinking about what to buy him for his 27th birthday later this month.

“Just last week I was thinking of what to get you for your birthday,” she wrote. “Now I have to go pick out your casket. … I love you with all of my heart.”