NewsNation

Dallas police: Man crashed pickup truck into Fox station

Police detain a man they said crashed his

Police detain a man they said crashed his pickup truck into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday. Photo Credit: KDFW Fox 4 via AP

By The Associated Press
DALLAS — Police detained a "ranting" man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building Wednesday morning in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.

KDFW posted details on Facebook showing photos of the front of the vehicle rammed into windows near an entrance. The man paced and scattered numerous handwritten papers outside. He was not able to enter the building and was soon arrested.

Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt. The truck hit an unoccupied administrative side of the building before office workers arrived for the day.

A KDFW statement said, "A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning" and "jumped out and started ranting."

Anchor and reporter Brandon Todd, who witnessed the man pacing outside the station before he was arrested, said the man was yelling about "high treason," and that he believed he had clearly been wronged and that someone was trying to kill him.

"It's not real clear to what his message was," according to Todd.

The man started crying when police took him into custody, Todd said.

Police haven't replied to phone messages seeking further details, including a possible motive. A remote-controlled police robot later searched the area near the station, which was closed to the usual downtown business foot and vehicle traffic.

