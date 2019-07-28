Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his post Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said Sunday, announcing he will nominate Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to succeed him.

Coats' two-year tenure has been marked by Trump's clashes with intelligence officials.

Before the president's Twitter announcement, three U.S. officials on Sunday confirmed the top intelligence official's impending resignation on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

....be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Coats frequently appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government's intelligence agencies.

Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who questioned special counsel Robert Mueller last week when he appeared on Capitol Hill.

"A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves," Trump tweeted.

He said an acting director will be named shortly.

"I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country," Trump said.