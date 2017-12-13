TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 28° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 28° Good Evening
NewsNation

Kentucky lawmaker facing assault allegations commits suicide

Kentucky State Rep. Republican Dan Johnson addresses the

Kentucky State Rep. Republican Dan Johnson addresses the public from his church on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell says Rep. Dan Johnson shot himself Wednesday on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Tinnell confirmed the death to WDRB-TV in Louisville.

The 57-year-old Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016. On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013. Louisville police investigated the matter but closed the case and did not file charges.

Johnson told reporters Tuesday the accusations were "totally false." He posted a message on Facebook Monday night saying that PTSD was "is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
Democrat Doug Jones speaks Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, Democrat Doug Jones celebrates Alabama Senate win
Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is not Roy Moore not yet conceding in Alabama Senate race
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?