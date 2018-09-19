Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
NewsNation

David DiChiera dies at 83; Detroit opera, fine arts champion

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Musician David DiChiera, who championed opera’s role in reviving downtown Detroit and directed several opera organizations nationwide, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

Michigan Opera Theatre spokeswoman Erica Hobbs says DiChiera died Tuesday at his Detroit home. He founded the organization in 1971 and was its longtime general director.

In 1993, DiChiera bought a dilapidated former movie and vaudeville theater that would be transformed into the Detroit Opera House. It opened in 1996 with performances by luminaries Luciano Pavarotti and Joan Sutherland. The $75 million renovation sparked significant development downtown, including two sports stadiums.

The pianist and composer spent his early career as a music instructor and musicology PhD student at UCLA. He later founded Opera Pacific in Orange County, California, and spent a decade as the Dayton (Ohio) Opera Association’s artistic director.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue Hurricane Florence latest photos
President Donald Trump handed out warm meals and Trump handing out warm meals to Florence victims
The Supreme Court building. How Senate voted on Supreme Court nominees
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Photos: John McCain memorial services, remembrances
Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Monday if Supreme Sen. Collins: 'Disqualifying' if Kavanaugh lied
John McCain with his wife Cindy by his Sen. John McCain through the years