TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsNation

Dayton gunman's friend due in court on gun-related charge

This undated file booking photo provided by the

This undated file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Photo Credit: AP/Uncredited

By The Associated Press
Print

DAYTON, Ohio — Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week's mass shooting.

But authorities say there's not any evidence that Connor Betts' longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
One of the world's busiest airports canceled all Hong Kong protesters shut down airport
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature GOP Ohio gov urges gun background checks
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search