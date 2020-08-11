TODAY'S PAPER
Obamas, Clintons headline list of speakers at Democratic convention

By The Washington Post
Next week’s Democratic National Convention is coming into focus, with a lineup of speakers that includes some of the party’s rising stars, two former presidents and a handful of Republicans.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be one of the speakers on Monday.

Also on Monday, those expected to address the convention include Sanders, Michelle Obama, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.), House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (Miss.), Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.), former Ohio governor John Kasich (R), Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

Tuesday’s speakers include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), Bill Clinton, former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), former secretary of state John F. Kerry, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.

On Wednesday, the lineup includes Biden’s vice-presidential nominee, Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

Thursday’s speakers include Biden, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and the Biden family.

