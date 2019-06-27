TODAY'S PAPER
10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate

By Edward B. Colby edward.colby@newsday.com
The first debate of the 2020 presidential race covered a lot of ground Wednesday night in Miami. Here are 10 quotes that stood out — one from each candidate onstage.

We checked some quotes against The Washington Post's transcript.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

"Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country, and we need to treat it like that," Warren said, calling for universal background checks, a ban on "weapons of war," and doubling down on research. "What I think we need to do is we need to treat it as a serious health problem, which we have not done," she said.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Democratic presidential hopeful US Representative for Texas' 16th
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

O'Rourke said as president, "We would not turn back Valeria and her father Oscar," referring to the migrant and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande this week. "We would accept them into this country and follow our own asylum laws."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator from New Jersey
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

"If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to buy and own a firearm."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., answers
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

"This president is literally every single day 10 minutes away from going to war, one tweet away from going to war, and I don't think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning, which is what he does."

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

Democratic presidential hopeful former US Secretary of Housing
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

Castro began his closing statement by saying in Spanish that he's running for president. "The very fact that I can say that tonight shows the very progress that we have made as a country," said the former Obama Cabinet member.

"On Jan. 20, 2021, we'll say adios to Donald Trump," Castro declared.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, answers
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

"Trump needs to get back into the Iran nuclear deal and swallow his pride -- put the American people first."

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

"We have a perception problem with the Democratic Party. We are not connecting to the working class people in the very states that I represent, in Ohio, in the industrial Midwest," Ryan said. The party has to stop being a coastal party, he said. "If you want to beat Mitch McConnell, this better be a working-class party -- if you want to go into Kentucky and take his rear end out."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Democratic presidential hopeful Governor of Washington Jay Inslee
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

"The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill
Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

"The way that American citizens have been told that immigrants somehow created their misery and their pain and their challenges, for all the American citizens out there who feel you're falling behind or feel the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn't do that to you," de Blasio said. "The big corporations did that to you. The 1 percent did that to you. We need to be the party of working people, and that includes a party of immigrants."

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Democratic presidential hopeful former US Representative for Maryland's
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

"I don't want to be your president to be your president, I want to be your president to do the job. This is not about me. This is about getting America working again."

