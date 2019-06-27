The first debate of the 2020 presidential race covered a lot of ground Wednesday night in Miami. Here are 10 quotes that stood out — one from each candidate onstage.

We checked some quotes against The Washington Post's transcript.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country, and we need to treat it like that," Warren said, calling for universal background checks, a ban on "weapons of war," and doubling down on research. "What I think we need to do is we need to treat it as a serious health problem, which we have not done," she said.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke O'Rourke said as president, "We would not turn back Valeria and her father Oscar," referring to the migrant and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande this week. "We would accept them into this country and follow our own asylum laws."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker "If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to buy and own a firearm."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar "This president is literally every single day 10 minutes away from going to war, one tweet away from going to war, and I don't think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning, which is what he does."

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro Castro began his closing statement by saying in Spanish that he's running for president. "The very fact that I can say that tonight shows the very progress that we have made as a country," said the former Obama Cabinet member. "On Jan. 20, 2021, we'll say adios to Donald Trump," Castro declared.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard "Trump needs to get back into the Iran nuclear deal and swallow his pride -- put the American people first."

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan "We have a perception problem with the Democratic Party. We are not connecting to the working class people in the very states that I represent, in Ohio, in the industrial Midwest," Ryan said. The party has to stop being a coastal party, he said. "If you want to beat Mitch McConnell, this better be a working-class party -- if you want to go into Kentucky and take his rear end out."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee "The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "The way that American citizens have been told that immigrants somehow created their misery and their pain and their challenges, for all the American citizens out there who feel you're falling behind or feel the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn't do that to you," de Blasio said. "The big corporations did that to you. The 1 percent did that to you. We need to be the party of working people, and that includes a party of immigrants."