Top quotes from the 2nd night of the Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the cost of Medicare for All: “So this idea is a bunch of malarkey … there will be a deductible, there will be a deductible in their paycheck.”

Sen. Kamala Harris of California: “I am prepared to march with you, to fight with you for the best of who we are and to successfully prosecute the case of four more years of Donald Trump.”

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, to Biden, referencing criminal justice: “You’re dipping in the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York: “The first thing I’m going to do when I’m president, is I am going to Clorox the Oval Office. The second thing I’m going to do, is I will re-engage on global climate change.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We will tax the hell out of the wealthy.”

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, to Biden, referencing deportations in the Obama administration: “It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn’t.”

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: “If you got to a factory here in Michigan, you will not find wall-to-wall immigrants, you will find wall-to-wall robots and machines.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii: “The reality is right now we don’t have a health care system, we have a sick care system.”

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington: “Climate change is not a singular issue. It is all the issues that we Democrats care about. It is health. It is national security. It is our economy.”

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado: “Eighty-eight percent of people in our prisons dropped out of our high schools. Let’s fix our school system and maybe we can fix the prison pipeline that we have.”