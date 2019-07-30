Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, defending Medicare for All: “I do know. I wrote the damn bill.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: “I don’t understand why anyone goes through all the trouble of running for president of the United States to just talk about what we can’t do and what we shouldn’t fight for.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, on Democratic health care proposals being tagged as socialism: “It’s time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say. … Let’s just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it.”

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, criticizing the Green New Deal and Medicare for All: “You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump.”

Author Marianne Williamson: “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio on immigration: “Right now, if you want to come into the country, you should at least ring the doorbell.”

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana: “Folks seemed more concerned about scoring points or outdoing each other with wish-list economics, than making sure Americans know we hear their voices.”

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland: “President Trump wants to build physical walls and beats up on immigrants. Most of the folks running for president want to build economic walls to free trade and beat up on President Obama.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota: “I truly believe that if we’re going to move on infrastructure and climate change, you need a voice from the heartland.”

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texason slavery: “The very foundation of this country, the wealth that we have built, was literally on the backs of those who were kidnapped and brought here by force.”