The Democratic National Committee on Friday filed suit in Manhattan federal court against Russia, the Russian Army, the Trump campaign, Jared Kushner, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange and nine others for illegal hacking and racketeering activities in the 2016 election.

The lawsuit, repeating accusations about a Russian conspiracy to destabilize the U.S. and steal the election, does not name President Donald Trump as a defendant, but does name his son Don Jr. and describes his campaign as a “racketeering enterprise.”

“In the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner,” the suit says. “ . . . Rather than report repeated messages that Russia intended to interfere with U.S. elections, the Trump campaign and its agents gleefully welcomed Russia’s help.”

Although the allegations echoed long-standing allegations from Democrats of Trump campaign collusion, special counsel Robert Mueller has yet to confirm such claims after more than a year of investigation.

Federal intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to hack and publicize emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in an effort to help Trump.

The lawsuit, filed at 11 a.m., appears to mostly compile news reports about ties between Trump and Russia, Trump’s stances on issues relating to Russia, and Russian efforts related to the elections.

The defendants include the general staff of the Russian Army, the hacker known as “Guccifer” who allegedly carried out invasion of email systems, and Trump advisers Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by Mueller for crimes unrelated to the election.

The suit says Russian, WikiLeaks and Assange, the Trump campaign and Trump associates were all part of a conspiracy to disseminate stolen information from the email hacks, and that hacked materially was released strategically to counter or supplement other news events.

It does not name any of the many U.S. news organizations that also disseminated the emails as defendants.

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees and a court declaration that all the defendants conspired to engage in a common scheme to illegally hack computer systems and used stolen information to impact the election.

The suit, which asks for a jury trial, has not been assigned to a judge yet.