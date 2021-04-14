TODAY'S PAPER
Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd's death

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and the defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Tuesday as Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The judge at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial Wednesday turned down a defense request to acquit the former officer in George Floyd's death.

Judge Peter Cahill pressed on with the case after Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued that prosecutors had failed to prove that Chauvin killed Floyd. Requests for an acquittal are routinely made midway through a trial and are usually denied.

Nelson said the prosecution's expert witnesses gave conflicting opinions about what caused Floyd's death after the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under the white officer's knee for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes last May.

The request came on Day Two of the defense case. The prosecution rested its own case on Tuesday after 11 days of testimony and gripping video evidence.

