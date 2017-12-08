TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Afternoon
Overcast 38° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Deputy national security adviser to leave White House

Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's then-senior counselor for

Dina Powell, President Donald Trump's then-senior counselor for economic initiatives, listen during a meeting between President Donald Trump and business leaders in the State Department Library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington In this April 11, 2017 photo. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell will be leaving the Trump administration early next year.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Powell had always planned to serve for a year before returning home to New York.

She's expected to continue working with the administration on Middle East policy issues from outside the White House.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says in a statement that Powell "has been an invaluable member of President Trump's team" who "drove an effort to restore our nation's strategic competence."

He says: "All of us look forward to continuing to work with her, as she continues to support this Administration's efforts on Middle East peace and other issues."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
A Cal Fire Division Chief says a fire Fire near San Diego destroys 20 structures
Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with South Texas, Houston area get rare snowfall
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?