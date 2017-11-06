This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Disney: Runner collapses, dies during Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon

A spokeswoman said the runner died during the Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon.

By The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A runner died after collapsing near the finish line of a half-marathon race at Walt Disney World in Florida.

According to an Orlando Sentinel report, Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said the runner died after collapsing Sunday during the Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon.

Officials did not release any information about the runner.

Wahler's statement expressed condolences to the runner's family.

The 13.1-mile (21-kilometer) race course winds through the Disney resort.

