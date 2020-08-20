2020 Democratic National Convention: Live updates

What's happening:
- It's Joe Biden's turn in the spotlight tonight, as he accepts his party's presidential nomination more than three decades after his first run for the White House.
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms invoked civil rights icon John Lewis' legacy as she encouraged people to vote. "Congressman Lewis would not be silenced, and neither can we," she said.
- President Donald Trump trolled his Democratic rival in Biden's old backyard in Pennsylvania, saying the former vice president would be the state's "worst nightmare" if elected president.