2020 Democratic National Convention: Live updates

I knew @JoeBiden as Vice President, I knew Joe on the campaign trail, but I ​first​ got to know him as the ​father​ of my ​friend​ Beau.



Joe always made sure that his sons were ​deeply​, unconditionally​ loved, putting in the work day in and day out for them. That's who he is. pic.twitter.com/YOWNpKKir2