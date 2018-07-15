President Donald Trump struck an adversarial tone toward the European Union in a CBS interview that aired Sunday morning, describing the organization of 28 member nations, many of whom remain close American allies, as "very difficult" regarding trade issues.

"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," Trump said in an interview recorded Saturday from his Scotland golf course with CBS news anchor Jeff Glor. "Now you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe."

Trump also used foe to describe certain aspects of the U.S. relationship with Russia and China but added a caveat he didn't include when he mentioned the European Union.

"It doesn't mean anything. It means that they're competitive," Trump said of the superpowers in the interview. "They want to do well and we want to do well."

When it came to the European Union, Trump was less forgiving.

"EU is very difficult," Trump said before referencing his Scottish and German ancestry.

"I love those countries. I respect the leaders of those countries," the president said. "But, in a trade sense, they've really taken advantage of us. And many of those countries are in NATO, and they weren't paying their bills."

As for his much-anticipated Monday meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said he wants to improve the relationship between the United States and its longtime adversary.

"I go in with very low expectations," Trump said of the Putin meeting, which will take place after the Justice Department accused 12 Russian intelligence officers of hacking into emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

"I think that getting along with Russia is a good thing," Trump said, "but it's possible we won't."