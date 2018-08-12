President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed support for boycotts of motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson and criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s “phony investigation” into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in a series of tweets early Sunday morning.

Following a visit Saturday by pro-Trump motorcycle riders to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump has been on vacation, Trump brushed off reports that Harley Davidson may move some manufacturing overseas because of new tariffs.

The European Union imposed the tariffs on the company’s exports in response to U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, according to news reports.

Trump tweeted shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday: “Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

Trump also took aim at the Russia investigation, quoting Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in arguing that the probe was built on faulty or biased evidence.

“No Collusion!” the president tweeted.

Trump later quoted Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who suggested on the television program "Fox & Friends" that the Department of Justice had sought to prevent Trump from becoming president.

“If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail,” the president wrote. “This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time.”

Issa was referring to reports that a Justice Department official had met with a former British spy who helped assemble a dossier of incriminating allegations against Trump. The official, Bruce Ohr, will testify before Congress later this month, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) wrote on Twitter Friday.

The president also touted the country’s strong economy and low unemployment rate.

“Our country is booming like never before — and it will get even better!” he wrote.