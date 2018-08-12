TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Donald Trump backs Harley Davidson boycott if manufacturing moves overseas

In tweets Sunday, Trump also criticized special counsel Robert Mueller's "phony investigation" into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading

The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.  Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com
Print

President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed support for boycotts of motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson and criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s “phony investigation” into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in a series of tweets early Sunday morning.

Following a visit Saturday by pro-Trump motorcycle riders to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump has been on vacation, Trump brushed off reports that Harley Davidson may move some manufacturing overseas because of new tariffs.

The European Union imposed the tariffs on the company’s exports in response to U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, according to news reports.

 Trump tweeted shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday: “Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

Trump also took aim at the Russia investigation, quoting Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in arguing that the probe was built on faulty or biased evidence.

“No Collusion!” the president tweeted.

Trump later quoted Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who suggested on the television program "Fox & Friends" that the Department of Justice had sought to prevent Trump from becoming president.

“If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail,” the president wrote. “This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time.” 

Issa was referring to reports that a Justice Department official had met with a former British spy who helped assemble a dossier of incriminating allegations against Trump. The official, Bruce Ohr, will testify before Congress later this month, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) wrote on Twitter Friday.

 The president also touted the country’s strong economy and low unemployment rate.

“Our country is booming like never before — and it will get even better!” he wrote.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com

News Photos and Videos

A cargo ship floats past the famous Kalyazin Submerged monastery, crowd of crocs, more stunning images
During a rally in Florida on Tuesday, President Trump claims Americans need ID to buy groceries
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more
A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday issued Judge temporarily blocks posting of blueprints to make 3D guns
Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space