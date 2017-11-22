WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump with early Wednesday tweets renewed his criticisms of the father of a UCLA basketball player by calling him an “ungrateful fool.”

Trump was emphatic about his personal role in appealing to the Chinese government to release LaVar Ball’s son after he was arrested on shoplifting charges.

“IT WAS ME,” the president tweeted as part of a 5:25 a.m. post from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

LiAngelo Ball was one of three college athletes arrested in China for shoplifting. They faced a lengthy jail sentence but Trump said he personally intervened during his visit earlier this month with President Xi Jinping for their release and return home.

LaVar Ball, unlike his son and the other students, has not publicly thanked Trump. He said in a CNN interview earlier this week that he had contacts in China that led to his son’s release.

Trump tweeted: “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence — IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.”

King is an outspoken and colorful former boxing promoter and Trump supporter.

The president continued with a reference to the holiday Thursday: “ . . . LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

Trump, before the players’ expression of thanks to him, had questioned on Twitter when they would say thank you. On Sunday, he voiced anger about LaVar Ball, saying of the basketball players, “I should have left them in jail!”

Ball was asked last week by ESPN about Trump helping his son.

“Who?” he responded. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”