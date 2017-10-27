WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to a television ad by California billionaire and Democratic donor Tom Steyer demanding that Congress impeach Trump by calling Steyer “wacky & totally unhinged,” and, worse, saying he “never wins elections!”

Steyer has said he will spend at least $10 million in advertising to call for Trump’s impeachment and began airing the ad earlier this week accusing Trump of obstructing justice and violating the Constitution.

Trump watched “Fox & Friends” on Fox News — he tweeted congratulations for a “really great job and show” — and apparently saw the Steyer ad, which is also airing on Fox.

The ad accuses Trump of bringing the United States “to the brink of nuclear war” with North Korea, obstructing justice by firing FBI Director James Comey, and violating the Constitution by taking money from foreign governments and threatening press freedoms.

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!” Trump tweeted.

And amid news reports about the partial release of JFK assassination files because of objections by the CIA and FBI about making some public, Trump hinted that he may not be able to keep his promise to release all the files.

“JFK files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to the public,” he tweeted.