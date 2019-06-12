TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump Jr. on Capitol Hill for closed-door Senate interview

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, arrives to meet privately with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Washington on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. told reporters he has "nothing to correct" as he arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump Jr. made the brief comments in response to a reporter who asked if he was there to correct his testimony. Senators want to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave to Congress in 2017 after President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House committee he had regularly briefed Trump Jr. on a real estate project in Moscow. Trump Jr. told Congress he was only "peripherally aware" of it.

The panel is also interested in talking to him about a campaign meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer that captured the interest of special counsel Robert Mueller.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) met on Monday three Suozzi meets with D-Day veterans before heading to Normandy
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search