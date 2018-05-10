Trump: I’ll meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his first face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would happen next month in Singapore.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,” Trump tweeted. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

Trump’s announcement came hours after the arrival on U.S. soil of three Americans previously held prisoner by North Korea. In a pre-dawn ceremony at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence welcomed the prisoners — Kim Dong-chul, Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song — whose release was a condition for the high-stakes summit to take place.

The president thanked Kim for the trio’s release, describing it as a gesture of “goodwill” ahead of the denuclearization talks.

“We want to thank Kim Jong Un, who really was excellent to these three incredible people,” Trump said early Thursday, standing alongside the Americans who had been imprisoned in a North Korean labor camp on political charges for more than a year.

Trump had initially declared his preference for holding talks in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea, but said on Wednesday that the site had been ruled out.