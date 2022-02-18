TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, archivist says

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP / John Raoux

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Long Islanders react to the Supreme Court blocking
LIers react to Supreme Court rejecting vaccine mandate for businesses
On the first anniversary of the Capitol riots,
Long Islanders reflect on the Capitol riots, 1 year later
The inflation surge has impacted Long Islanders from
How inflation surge is impacting Long Islanders
In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former
See photos of Colin Powell through the years
Faith Jessie, Cecilia Dowd and Steve Langford share
Remembering 9/11: Newsday TV special report
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) greeted Mohammad Wali
Afghan-American family greeted by Suozzi
Didn’t find what you were looking for?