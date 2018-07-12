WASHINGTON — White House Legislative Director Marc Short is leaving his post as President Donald Trump’s main liaison with Capitol Hill lawmakers in the latest high profile departure from the administration.

The White House announced Short’s resignation Thursday, with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, describing him as an “integral part of the White House staff.

Short, 48, played a key role in talks between the White House and members of Congress on the Republican tax plan, and in the White House attempts to repeal former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Short also routinely made the rounds on Sunday political talk shows, defending the Trump administration’s agenda.

Short's July 20 departure date comes as White House officials are bracing for a grueling Senate confirmation process for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. And in the November midterm elections, Democrats are hoping to pick up seats in both Republican-controlled chambers.

Short will be replaced by Shahira Knight, who served previously served as Trump’s Deputy Assistant for Economic Policy and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

Short has accepted a teaching position at the University of Virginia, and also will work for the consulting firm Guidepost Strategies, according to statements by both organizations.

In a statement, Short said he was “forever indebted” to Trump for the opportunity to work on his 2016 presidential campaign and in the administration.

Short’s resignation comes a week after former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt stepped down following inquiries into his spending and management practices.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Halfway through his second year in office, Trump also has seen the departure of his communications director Hope Hicks, chief strategist Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and others.