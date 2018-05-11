A Westchester County attorney says allegations of abuse of two women by former Attorney Gen. Eric Schneiderman were brought to the attention of President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen.

Attorney Peter Gleason, of Mahopac, made the claim in a letter filed Friday with U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, who is overseeing litigation about files seized in an April raid on Cohen’s home and office.

Gleason asked Wood to protect the confidentiality of his discussions with Cohen about the two women, who he said approached him separately in 2012 and 2013 claiming “sexually inappropriate” conduct by Schneiderman.

Schneiderman resigned this week after The New Yorker magazine reported about four women who accused Schneiderman of assaulting them.

Gleason said in his letter that he didn’t trust the Manhattan district attorney’s office to investigate Schneiderman. Gleason said he “discussed the matter” with journalist Steve Dunleavy, who “offered to discuss the matter with Donald Trump. Mr. Dunleavy did indeed discuss this very matter with Mr. Trump as evidenced by a phone call I received from Attorney Michael Cohen.”

Gleason wrote that in light of recent disclosures of Cohen banking records by Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for the porn star Cohen paid to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, he is anxious to keep his 2013 discussions secret.

“The extent of Mr. Cohen memorializing any of our communications is unknown,” Gleason wrote. “However these two women’s confidentiality, as victims of a sexual assault, should be superior to that of any unrelated subpoena.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wood has not acted on the request.