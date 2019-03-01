WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asserted Friday that a memoir that his former lawyer Michael Cohen tried to sell last year paints a picture of Trump that is the “exact opposite of his fake testimony” before Congress on Wednesday.

“Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a ‘love letter to Trump’ manuscript for a new book that he was pushing,” Trump said in a string of tweets. He added the claim that the “book manuscript shows that he committed perjury on a scale not seen before.”

At the dramatic and contentious House committee hearing, Cohen called Trump a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat” who may have engaged in criminal activity in covering up his payments of hush money to an adult film actress who said she had an affair with him.

Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a “love letter to Trump” manuscript for a new book that he was pushing. Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

House Democrats said Thursday they intend to follow up on Cohen’s testimony, calling Trump business associate Felix Sater, who was involved in Trump’s bid to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2016, to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on March 14.

“Congress must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book, given to publishers a short time ago. Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday [sic] testimony,” Trump tweeted. “Like a different person! He is totally discredited!”

The president also demanded that Democrats end their investigations into his finances based on Cohen’s testimony, tweeting, “Must stop now!”

Cohen, who worked as a lawyer and fixer for Trump for a decade starting in 2007, shopped around to publishers a proposal for a book to be titled “Trump Revolution: From the Tower to the White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump,” according to a Daily Beast story in February 2018.

Hachette Book Group reportedly expressed interest in the book, but after the FBI raided Cohen’s office and federal prosecutors opened an investigation into him, the project was canceled.

The Associated Press on Friday reported that a person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction, and that Hachette discussed an offer, but didn’t reach a deal.