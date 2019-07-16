WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted again that his tweets directed at four Democratic congresswomen of color “were NOT racist,” and called on House Republicans to reject a Democrat-led congressional resolution condemning his comments.

Trump took to Twitter as the House prepared to vote Tuesday evening on a resolution admonishing his tweets targeting freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Trump said the lawmakers should be rebuked because of what he called their “filthy language.”

.....Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Trump tweeted, “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap.”

In a series of tweets Sunday, Trump cast the women, all American citizens, as foreigners, who should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

Despite mounting backlash over his comments, Trump on Tuesday told reporters he was unrepentant and repeated his statement that the women “hate” America.

“It’s my opinion they hate our country,” Trump said.

House Democrats were poised to approve the resolution Tuesday condemning the president for what they described as “racist comments that have legitimized increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who after feuding with Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib over issues including immigration policy, on Tuesday called them "our sisters" in a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting, according to a person who attended.

"The fact is, as offended as we are, and we are offended by what he said about our sisters," Pelosi said. "He says that about people every day and they feel as hurt as we do about somebody in our family having this offense against them. So this is a resolution based in who we are as a people, as well as a recognition of the unacceptability of what his goals were."

She continued, "This is, I hope, one where we will get Republican support. If they can’t support condemning the words of the President, well that’s a message in and of itself.”

But the vote was expected to break down along party lines after House Republican leaders sought to shift the debate away from Trump's attacks on the congresswomen and toward what the GOP has characterized as the lawmakers' support for "socialist" programs and anti-Israel commentary.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) set the tone for the Republican response in his weekly news conference, saying he said he would not vote for the resolution and that he did not think Trump made racist remarks.

“I believe this is about ideology," McCarthy said. "This is about socialism versus freedom.”

Said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): "I want to make absolutely clear that our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race. It has to do with the content of their policies."