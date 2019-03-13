WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter with Democrats in mind on Wednesday — expressing appreciation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “statement against impeachment,” while also taking a jab at Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state attorney general following a recently launched state probe into Trump’s business dealings.

Responding to a Washington Post article published Monday, in which Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she was “not for impeachment,” Trump tweeted: “I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.”

Pelosi, amid the growing number of House Democrat-launched probes into Trump’s business dealings and political operation, said she opposed impeachment because it “is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

....a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Trump, whose 2016 campaign operation has been swept up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election interference, questioned on Twitter: “How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’?”

Mueller is reportedly winding down his two-year-long probe into Russia’s election meddling, an investigation that has resulted in the indictments of six former Trump campaign advisers. That group includes former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal prison last week on a series of tax and bank fraud convictions. Manafort faces another sentencing hearing Wednesday for a separate series of charges related to his work as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians.

Trump took aim at his home state on Twitter a day after news reports emerged that state Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Trump, linking to a Republican National Committee tweet denouncing the probe, said it was “All part of the Witch Hunt Hoax.” He claimed it was started by James’ predecessor Eric T. Schneiderman, who previously launched a series of investigations into Trump’s for-profit school operation and Trump’s nonprofit organization amid allegations Trump used the charitable front to pay for personal expenses.

James’ probe comes after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee last month that Trump had inflated his assets in his bid to acquire the NFL football team and to receive financing for other real estate projects.

On Tuesday evening, Trump accused Cuomo and state officials of being “proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS.”

Cuomo and James, who both often take aim at the president’s policies and rhetoric, had yet to comment publicly on Trump’s tweets.