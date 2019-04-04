TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump taps Carranza as Small Business Administration chief

Before serving as U.S. treasurer, Jovita Carranza was a deputy administrator of the SBA during George W. Bush's presidency.

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza is his pick to replace Linda McMahon as Small Business Administration chief.

Trump tweeted Thursday night that McMahon has "done an outstanding job" and that he looks forward to Carranza joining his Cabinet.

Before serving as U.S. treasurer, Carranza was a deputy administrator of the SBA during George W. Bush's presidency.

Trump announced last week that McMahon, a former executive at World Wrestling Entertainment, would be stepping down to help his re-election effort.

The SBA is best known for the small-business loans it makes and the disaster aid it provides to companies and entrepreneurs. It's also tasked with monitoring government officials' compliances with contract laws.

Carranza's nomination must be approved by the Senate.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig