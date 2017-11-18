Donald Trump's noteworthy tweets as president

President Donald Trump uses Twitter to break news, share his views and feud with critics and celebrities at all times of day or night. It can be hard to keep up — below are some of his noteworthy tweets since he became president.

They include recent tweets about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, protesting NFL players and North Korea, including a tweet that the North Korean foreign minister called a "declaration of war."

"Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser..."

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old'..."

'Warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims... of the terrible Las Vegas shooting' Hours after a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims and their families on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Nearly 60 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a crowd gathered for a country music festival on Sunday night, Oct. 1, 2017.

'Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable' Trump's calls to fire protesting players sparked a mass increase in demonstrations around the NFL on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, as more than 200 players knelt or sat during the national anthem. Other players, coaches and owners locked arms in a show of solidarity. The president responded with this afternoon tweet giving his approval of standing with locked arms while saying that "kneeling is not acceptable." He later retweeted a message calling for an NFL boycott.

Trump on protesting NFL players: 'Fire or suspend!' Trump called for protesting NFL players to be fired or suspended on Sunday morning, Sept. 24, 2017, while suggesting that "fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country." The Trump vs. NFL conflict, building for a few days, reached a new level during the national anthem at games on Sunday.

'League should back U.S.'

'If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!' This weekend tweet on North Korea's leadership was a "declaration of war," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said two days later, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. He said North Korea has the right to self-defense and the right to retaliate by shooting down U.S. bombers, even in international airspace. The White House said hours later "We have not declared war" on North Korea. The Trump administration, referring to the president's tweet, clarified it is not seeking to overthrow the North Korean government.

Trump: Fire NFL players who don't stand for national anthem This two-part message on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, followed up on Trump's comments at a rally in Alabama the night before, when he said that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a [expletive] off the field right now. Out! He's fired," Trump said, to loud applause, as he campaigned for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange.

'Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare!'

Trump warns U.S. may 'have no choice but to totally destroy #NoKo' If the United States "is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump warned, in the top news from his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

'Asked him how Rocket Man is doing' Trump deployed a new nickname with this tweet -- for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump declared two days later, in his debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

'These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard' This Trump tweet after a London subway bombing on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, was quickly rebuked by British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said, "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation." Trump said he had been briefed on the explosion. The Associated Press later reported that the homemade bomb partially detonated, injuring 30 people. Trump also tweeted that day that his travel ban "should be far larger, tougher and more specific," and in another message said that "Our hearts & prayers go out to the people of London."

'The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary' This is one of two Trump tweets posted about Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, the day after his 2016 rival's election memoir was published. On Sunday, Sept. 17, Trump retweeted an altered video clip that shows him striking and knocking over Clinton with a golf ball.

'Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen' Trump showed his preference for grand descriptions while relaying a public safety message in this tweet on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, as preparations were underway in Florida for the oncoming Hurricane Irma.

During DACA wind-down, 'you have nothing to worry about' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said this reassuring tweet to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients came at her urging. Trump's message on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, came a day after he struck a deal with Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on a three-month debt limit increase.

If Congress doesn't act on DACA, 'I will revisit this issue!' This Trumpian tweet on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2017, muddied the waters after the news earlier in the day that the administration was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, seen below.

'Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!' This Trump tweet preceded the announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program "started under President Obama is being rescinded," on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Trump's decision gives Congress six months to come up with a solution before the end of the five-year-old program, which protects from deportation about 800,000 young people who came to the United States illegally as children. Sessions called DACA "an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws" and showed "disrespect for the legislative process" by the Obama administration.

'North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test'

Trump condemned the "rogue nation" of North Korea after it carried out its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Beyond calling the country's words and actions "very hostile and dangerous to the United States," he added, in his fifth and final tweet on the subject for the day, that the U.S. "is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

Trump claims 'first hand' look at Harvey's 'horror & devastation' During his visit to Texas the day before this tweet, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, Trump kept his distance from Harvey damage, avoiding areas ravaged by the storm's flooding. He previously said he did not want to cause disruption with his trip.

'Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood!'

'I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon' to Arpaio The president announced his pardon of former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio as Hurricane Harvey bore down on the Texas coast on Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017. Arpaio was convicted of misdemeanor criminal contempt on July 31, after he prolonged patrols that profiled Latinos based on their perceived immigration status for 17 months after a judge ordered that they stop. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said that with the pardon, Trump "undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law." Trump stood by his decision in a news conference on Monday, Aug. 28, saying of Arpaio, "I think the people of Arizona who really know him best would agree with me."

Trump: My only problem with McConnell is 'he failed' on Obamacare Trump criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in this tweet on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, weeks after Republicans' latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, amid an increasingly public feud with him. In messages earlier Thursday morning, Trump said McConnell and his House counterpart, Speaker Paul Ryan, face "a mess" on a debt ceiling deal because they didn't listen to him. Trump also challenged McConnell in tweets on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

'They are just wasting time!'

'I love the Great State of Arizona' but ...

'Fake News needs the competition!'

Thanks Steve Bannon Trump tweeted these messages about Stephen Bannon on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, the day after his White House chief strategist left his administration. The economic nationalist and populist, who skirmished with other White House advisers he criticized as "moderates," told Bloomberg News he would be "going to war for Trump" on the outside -- and immediately rejoined Breitbart News as executive chairman.

'Be tough & strong, we love you!'

Trump on 'the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart'

Following a combative news conference two days prior, in which he attributed blame for Charlottesville violence to "both sides," Trump commented Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, on the removal of Confederate monuments.

'Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years ... No WH chaos!'

U.S. will not allow 'Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military'

Trump announced Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that transgender individuals would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing the "tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

'Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton' Trump launched a fresh tirade Tuesday, July 25, 2017, against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling him "very weak" on Hillary Clinton and "leakers." Trump speculated aloud to allies about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who had recently spoken to the president.

'Big day for HealthCare' Trump tweeted this message Tuesday, July 25, 2017, urging Republicans to "step up to the plate" for a crucial Senate vote on their bill eviscerating much of the Obama health care law. The stage was set for high drama, with Sen. John McCain returning to the Capitol to cast his first vote since being diagnosed with brain cancer.

'The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory'

'The Dems scream death as OCare dies!'

'Even a dinner arranged ... is made to look sinister!'

Trump responds to news reports of a 'secret dinner' with Putin

'The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes'

Trump after latest health care setback: 'We will return!' Trump tweeted this message on Tuesday morning, July 18, 2017, after two more Republican senators came out against an immediate-repeal-and-replace Obamacare bill late Monday, leading to the collapse of the GOP legislation. He struck an optimistic note with "We will return!," then added in another tweet minutes later, "As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!"

'Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended' With this tweet on Monday, July 17, 2017, Trump again defended the meeting his eldest son took in June 2016 for Kremlin-gathered dirt on his Democratic presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton -- and cast it as par-for-the-course. Donald Trump Jr. has said the brief meeting resulted in no compromising information.

'#Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!'

In which Trump uses a French hashtag After his return from a two-day visit to Paris, President Trump tweeted this highly produced video -- and employed a French hashtag, #14juillet.

'I have very little time for watching T.V.'

Trump on what '''sources say' from the Fake Media" means

'He was open, transparent and innocent' President Trump praised Donald Trump Jr. and defended him as a victim of "the greatest Witch Hunt in political history" on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, as he commented on the meeting that his eldest son took in June 2016 for Kremlin-gathered dirt on Hillary Clinton.

‘Senate Democrats … can’t win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct!’

On Ivanka sitting at G-20 event: ‘Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!’ The president tweeted this message after his daughter, Ivanka, was spotted sitting in her father's seat at an official G-20 event after he had left.

On Russian meddling in election: ‘I strongly pressed President Putin’

'So much for China working with us' on North Korea

'End this nonsense once and for all!'

'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?'

Trump clotheslines CNN in wrestling video Trump's targeting of CNN became more visceral in a video he tweeted on Sunday, July 2, 2017, which depicted him clotheslining a wrestling opponent with the network's logo superimposed over the man's face. CNN responded with a statement that accused the president of encouraging violence against reporters and said he is "involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office."

'My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL'

'I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!'

'Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS.' After Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on Friday, June 30, 2017, said they worried about whether President Donald Trump is fit to run the country, Trump reacted on Twitter, calling the show "FAKE NEWS."

'She was bleeding badly from a face-lift' Trump's two-part attack on "Morning Joe" cohost Mika Brzezinski on Thursday, June 29, 2017, came after she mocked him for putting himself on a fake Time magazine cover, and said he is "lying every day and destroying the country." The tweets generated wide backlash. Brzezinski and cohost Joe Scarborough said they attended the New Year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to ask for an interview with him.

'I just finished a great meeting with the Republican Senators' on health care The backdrop for this Tuesday, June 27, 2017, tweet was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's delay of a vote on the Republican health care bill as he faced a revolt within his party over passing it.

'CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign' With this tweet on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Trump pounced on the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a Russia-related story that was retracted. The network accepted the resignations on Monday. A few more related tweets followed that morning, with Trump also calling NBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times and The Washington Post "Fake News!"

'Great day for America's future Security and Safety' The president tweeted this jubilant message after the Supreme Court said on Monday, June 26, 2017, that it would allow limited versions of Trump's 90-day ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries and his 120-day ban on refugees to take effect. Full arguments in the case will follow in October. Delve more into key issues around Trump's executive order here.

'Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!'

'All they do is delay and complain'

'Unfair to Bernie!'

'Democrats slam GOP healthcare proposal ...'

'Obama Administration knew far in advance' of Nov. 8 about election meddling

On Comey 'tapes': 'I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings' The president declared that he has doesn't have any recordings of his conversations with James Comey nearly six weeks after he first raised the issue. In a tweet on May 12, 2017, he warned that Comey, whom he had just fired as FBI director, "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" (See earlier entry below.)

On Russian meddling in election: 'It's all a big Dem HOAX!' Trump suggested on Thursday, June 22, 2017, that Russian meddling in the 2016 election is "all a big Dem HOAX!" Four major U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed that Russia tried to influence the election to benefit Trump and that it was behind the hacking of Democratic email systems. Read their declassified assessment. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson spoke about the Obama administration's political sensitivity to warning about Russian meddling the day before. "One of the candidates, as you'll recall, was predicting that the election was going to be rigged in some way. And so we were concerned that, by making the statement, we might in and of itself be challenging the integrity of the -- of the election process itself," Johnson told the House Intelligence Committee. CORRECTION: This entry has been updated to correct the number of U.S. intelligence agencies that have agreed on the two points cited above, including that Russia tried to influence the election to benefit Trump.

On special elections: We're '5 and O!' Trump tweeted this after Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election in Georgia's SIxth Congressional District on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in the most expensive House race in history. The problem, as The Washington Post pointed out, is Republicans are actually 4-1 in special elections in 2017. In another tweet that night, Trump congratulated Handel "on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you!"

On North Korea: 'At least I know China tried!'

'I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director ... Witch Hunt' President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that he's being investigated by the Justice Department in a tweet posted on Friday, June 16, 2017 -- though a source close to his private legal team disputed that.

'Now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story' Trump responded on Thursday, June 15, 2017, to a Washington Post report on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether the president attempted to obstruct justice, as the FBI probe expands.

Rep. Scalise, 'a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover' Trump tweeted about the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, June 14, 2017. Several others were injured. See how more politicians responded to the shooting.

'Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible' This Trump missive came three days after former FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, 2017. Comey revealed that he gave an unclassified memo he wrote to a friend to share with The New York Times, hoping it would prompt the appointment of a special counsel. On June 9, Trump tweeted about the hearing, "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"

'I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray ... to be the new Director of the FBI' See our primer on Christopher Wray.

'Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!' Trump took credit for severed diplomatic and commercial ties between four Arab Gulf nations and Qatar on June 6, 2017, while reinforcing his first trip abroad as president. His comments came a day after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, saying it supports terror groups. Trump posted two more tweets on the issue on the morning of June 6, detailed here. Qatar's top diplomat repeatedly denied that his country funded extremists and terrorist groups on June 8.

'The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban' The morning of June 5, 2017, brought this tweetstorm in which Trump doubled down on the term "travel ban" -- his aides have resisted calling it that amid legal challenges -- and criticized his Justice Department for defending "the watered down, politically correct version" that he signed.

'We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!' Trump used his initial response on Saturday, June 3, 2017, to the latest London attacks to promote his travel ban that has been blocked by the courts. The assault on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market ultimately killed eight people, with the three attackers shot dead by police. The president followed up the tweet with this one minutes later with a more traditional response: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

'Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ???' Trump had some fun on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, after his mysterious late-night tweet that said "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet, which was deleted after several hours, generated hilarity on Twitter.

'The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately' Trump appears to be suggesting that the 60-vote threshold for Senate legislative filibusters be removed. In April Senate Republicans used the "nuclear option" to lower the number of votes needed to break filibusters for Supreme Court nominees from 60 to 51 to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

'We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany' Trump renewed his criticism of Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that her country needs to take a more independent stance on the world stage. After Trump's visit to Europe, she said "we in Europe have to take our fate into our own hands." Head here for more on Trump and Merkel's down-and-up relationship.

Many 'leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies' After a notably non-combative period on Twitter during his first trip abroad in office, the president returned to the fray with tweets on many fronts on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

'I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!' This is a reference to the Paris Agreement, the landmark 2015 global climate deal. Trump's views are "evolving" and he is "more knowledgeable" on the issue after in-person talks with fellow world leaders during his foreign trip as president, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on May 26, 2017. Trump announced his withdrawal of the United States from the deal on June 1.

'This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!'

Trump: No special counsel during Clinton campaign, Obama administration President Trump responded on Twitter on Thursday morning, May 18, 2017, to the Justice Department's Wednesday appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible links between Russia and Trump campaign associates. A replacement tweet correcting the spelling of "counsel" went up a few hours later.

'I have the absolute right' to share information with Russia Trump posted this two-part explanation on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, following the revelation that he shared classified information during an Oval Office meeting with two Russian diplomats the week before. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster defended Trump's actions as "wholly appropriate."

'Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations' Trump tweeted this warning to James Comey on Friday, May 12, 2017, three days after firing him as FBI director. Lawmakers have called on Trump to release any tapes.

'It is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!'

Trump suggests canceling press briefings 'for the sake of accuracy???'

'Russia must be laughing up their sleeves' as 'U.S. tears itself apart ...'

'Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved'

'When things calm down, they will be thanking me!' The president posted a series of tweets about James Comey on Wednesday morning, May 10, 2017, after he ousted the FBI director the day before. Trump told reporters that he fired Comey "because he wasn't doing a good job."

'Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job'

'The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey'

Trump fires FBI director, goes after 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer' This Trump tweet followed his abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Comey revealed to a House panel in late March that the FBI was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by Trump's campaign. Schumer said at a Tuesday night news conference that refusing to appoint an independent special counsel to the case, amid Comey's firing, would lead to increased suspicions of a "cover-up."

'The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax'

Media tried 'to make the Republican Healthcare victory look as bad as possible'

Obamacare 'is dead' The House passed a revised version of the revived American Health Care Act with a 217-213 vote on May 4, 2017. The bill, which would replace the Affordable Care Act, faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, but its approval in the House gives Trump a legislative win.

'FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton' Trump removed FBI Director James Comey from office a week after this tweet and its continuation below.

'Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?'

'We need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!'

'Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!'

Andrew Jackson foresaw the Civil War 'and was angry' Trump doubled down with this tweet after his remarks on why the Civil War happened aired on May 1, 2017. "People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?" Trump said in an interview with The Washington Examiner that aired on Sirius XM radio. Trump said that President Andrew Jackson, whom he admires, "was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, 'There's no reason for this.'" Jackson died in 1845, 16 years before the war began in 1861.

'The Democrats want to shut government if we don't bail out Puerto Rico ...'

'See you in the Supreme Court!' Trump responded on Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017, after a judge blocked his executive order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with immigration authorities. U.S. District Judge William Orrick used Trump's words against him as he knocked down the immigration order, just like two other judges had done recently.

'We will not stand for this. Watch!' The president has railed against Canada's change to its domestic milk pricing policy. Trump's tweet followed his administration's move the day before on April 24, 2017, to impose a tariff averaging 20 percent on softwood lumber imported from Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on April 25 that the two countries could suffer a "thickening" border.

Eventually Mexico will pay 'in some form, for the badly needed border wall'

Border wall 'will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members'

Trump: 'Economic growth enhances environmental protection' The president issued this tweet on Earth Day. In another tweet that day, he said, "We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation."

Trump calls first 100 days a 'ridiculous standard'

'Why would I call China a currency manipulator,' Trump asks The Trump administration declined to label China a currency manipulator on April 14, 2017, marking one of the sharpest major reversals of his presidency so far. Trump repeatedly called China a manipulator during his campaign and said he would take the action as soon as he took office. The North Korea issue is one reason he gave for the change, as seen in this April 16 tweet. He also told The Wall Street Journal that he'd decided that China hadn't been manipulating its currency recently after all.

'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'

'I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea'

If China doesn't help with N. Korea, 'we will solve the problem without them!'

'Congratulations to our great military ... in the Syria attack'

'Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us'

'Mike Flynn should ask for immunity ... this is a witch hunt' Trump urged Michael Flynn to "ask for immunity" on March 31, 2017, the day after Flynn's lawyer said he is discussing getting immunity from the House and Senate intelligence committees in exchange for being questioned in their investigations of possible contacts between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Trump fired the national security adviser after Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Trump attacks New York Times again, asks 'Change libel laws?'

Trump: 'We must fight' the Freedom Caucus and Democrats in 2018 The president attacked a powerful segment of his own party's House contingent, saying "We must fight them" in the 2018 election, in this remarkable tweet on March 30, 2017.

'The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds'

'House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory'

Trump: Freedom Caucus, other conservatives 'saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!' Opposition from the Freedom Caucus, a group of hard-right House members, was key to the failure of the Republican health care bill. In his tweet on March 26, 2017, Trump also targeted two other influential conservative groups, the Club for Growth and The Heritage Foundation.

'ObamaCare will explode ...' Trump tweeted this message on March 25, 2017, the morning after the first major legislative effort of his presidency -- a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act -- ended in failure because too many Republicans opposed it. "We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House," Trump said.

Trump: Official approval for Keystone XL pipeline 'A great day for American jobs!'

'The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story ...'

'Must find leaker now!'

'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'

'Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO' This tweet was a continuation of the one above.

'North Korea is behaving very badly'

'A budget that puts #AmericaFirst must make safety its no. 1 priority' Trump's $1.1 trillion budget blueprint, released on March 16, 2017, would boost funding 10 percent for the Department of Defense and 6.8 percent for the Department of Homeland Security. It would make deep cuts to agencies including the Department of State -- which Trump wants to get 28.7 percent less funding -- and the Environmental Protection Agency, whose funding would be reduced by 31.4 percent. The blueprint is titled "America First." It's the first step in budget negotiations.

'Thank you Andrew Jackson!' The 45th president visited the seventh president's Nashville home The Hermitage on March 15, 2017, to commemorate what would have been Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday. During his Nashville rally, Trump highlighted similarities between himself and Jackson -- another populist -- describing him as a fellow outsider who pledged to represent the forgotten worker and took on the Washington establishment. Trump called Jackson "one of our great presidents." Fun fact: He hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office after moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Trump on 'outcry' if Snoop Dogg 'had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?' The president fired back at the rapper on March 15, 2017, days after the release of a music video in which Snoop Dogg fires a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump.

Does anyone believe a reporter ''went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?' Trump responded on March 15, 2017, to a report the night before on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that broke news about his taxes in 2005. The pages from Trump's federal tax return were obtained by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, a tax expert, and show that Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying an effective tax rate of 24.5 percent. Johnston said he got the documents in the mail unsolicited. Trump never released his tax returns during the campaign.

'ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far!'

'I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry'

'Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out'

'This is Nixon/Watergate'

'A NEW LOW!'

'This is McCarthyism!'

'Sad end to great show'

'Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong.'

'We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin.' New York Sen. Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter: "Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team?" He later tweeted, "And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts."