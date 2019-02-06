Long Island delegation reacts to speech

“You can’t talk about unity and then devote such a large portion of your speech to divisiveness. That just doesn’t fly.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

"If President Trump wants to convince the country that he actually cares about bringing us together, then he can start by no longer using government workers as political pawns, reuniting the families that his administration ripped apart at the border, and stopping with political wedge issues like telling women they can’t make their own health decisions in consultation with their doctor.” — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

“The President was focused and on target. Important that he focused on economic progress. Made strong argument for wall but left room for compromise. Patriotic appeal was very effective. Also used humor effectively. Very good presentation.” — Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford)

“This evening, President Trump highlighted our country’s important accomplishments and the opportunities we have as leaders of our exceptional nation, but also the many challenges that still lie ahead. In Congress, I have always been willing to work with absolutely anyone to move our country forward. Ideological differences will always exist and in need of sometimes confronting head on, but the pursuit of common ground must be the highest priority.”— Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley)

“I hoped I would hear the President address the pressing issues that matter most to hardworking American families. Issues like health care, infrastructure, income inequality, college affordability and climate change. And I hoped he would do it in a substantive and unifying way, because that’s what the American people want and deserve. But save for a few moments, what we got instead was more divisive rhetoric, more baseless fearmongering and more partisan posturing.” — Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City)

“America is a great country. The President’s address tonight included inspiring moments and disappointing ones where the rhetoric did not match reality. I remain committed to working with anyone who genuinely wants to help rebuild the middle class and improve our nation and the world.”— Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove)

“Just as cold weather in Chicago doesn’t disprove global warming, an undocumented immigrant committing a crime doesn’t mean all undocumented immigrants are criminals.” — Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans)