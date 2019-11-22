TODAY'S PAPER
Trump says he doesn't expect to be impeached

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JIM LO SCALZO

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he does not expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating, despite days of public testimony by witnesses who said Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to press the country to investigate his political rivals.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday, “I think it’s very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing." Trump said if the House did vote to impeach him, he would welcome a trial in the Senate.

Trump is still promoting a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, a day after a former White House security adviser called it a “fictional narrative.”

He said he was trying to root out corruption in the Eastern European nation when he withheld aid over the summer. Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president is at the center of the House impeachment probe, which is looking into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as he held back nearly $400 million.

Trump said, “There was no quid pro quo,” contradicting testimony by impeachment witnesses.

On Thursday, a former White House Russia analyst said the debunked theory that Ukraine was behind election interference played into Russia’s hands.

By The Associated Press

