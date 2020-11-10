TODAY'S PAPER
Harris' husband to quit law firm for White House

Doug Emhoff, husband of then-Democratic vice presidential candidate

Doug Emhoff, husband of then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during a drive-in get out the vote rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 2. Credit: AP/Michael Perez

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON —Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his job as a partner with a high-profile law firm to focus on his role in the new Biden administration.

A campaign spokeswoman said Tuesday that Emhoff will sever ties with DLA Piper by Inauguration Day. Emhoff took a leave of absence from the firm in August, when Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

While Emhoff is not a lobbyist, the firm has lobbied the federal government on behalf of a range of corporate clients. Ethics experts say that connection could have presented an appearance of conflicts of interest as the Biden administration tries to restore trust and ethics in government following President Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency.

Emhoff is working with the transition team to determine the issues he will take on as the vice presidential spouse. He is the first man to hold that role, as Harris is the nation’s first female vice president.

