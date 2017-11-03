This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Florida woman faces DUI charge after being stopped on horse, cops say

This undated booking photo made available by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows Donna Byrne, of Lakeland, Fla. Photo Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP

By The Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood-alcohol level of .161 — twice Florida's legal limit of .08.

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.

Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff's Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

