New York City — and Long Island — residents felt a small earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.1, that shook Delaware on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Service said.

“That is a pretty small earthquake,” a USGS spokeswoman said by telephone.

“It apparently shook up quite a few people. I see it was felt in New York City,” she said, explaining that individuals who felt the quake can file reports on the agency’s website.

“I see reports of what is termed weak or light shaking,” she said.

The earthquake, centered about 6.2 miles northeast of Dover, Delaware, occurred at 4:48 p.m., the spokeswoman said, explaining it was difficult to immediately predict if there would be aftershocks.