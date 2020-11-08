Earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Long Islanders felt the slight rumblings of an earthquake that struck southern New England on Sunday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 9.3 miles and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Weak or light reverberations could be felt on the Island’s eastern end with reports from as far west as the Pittsburgh area, according to the USGS’ Community Internet Intensity Map.

Jack Malley of East Marion was sitting in his living room when he felt the vibrations

"We were in the family room and the floor shook. Literally the building shook," he said. "At first I thought it was a big truck and then sanity came to pass and I realized it was Sunday."

Malley, 77, learned that it was an earthquake through an email from a neighbor who also felt it.

Margaret Coffey, 58, of Greenport thought her washing machine was acting up when her two large dogs, Roxy and Marcella, began barking.

"I thought the washing machine went off balance because the dogs were going nuts," she said. "Then I realized I didn't put a load in yet."

She said the shaking lasted about 20 second and caused no damage to her home.

Tremors are rarely felt on Long Island but Malley and many other Islanders felt the earth shake in 2010, when a 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit 100 miles south of the Island.

with Associated Press