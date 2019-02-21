TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
NewsNation

Two sons of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman indicted on drug conspiracy charges

Both are believed to be in Mexico and remain fugitives, officials said.

Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made

Drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the media in Mexico City in 2016 as he is escorted by Mexican soldiers following his recapture six months after escaping from a maximum security prison.   Photo Credit: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Two sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges.

The Justice Department says Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged in a case unsealed in Washington last week.

Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the United States for more than a decade.

They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.

Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges after a three-month trial in Manhattan. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told Vice News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Visitors walk across dunes at White Sands National See stunning images from New Mexico to China
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders' hairdos
Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10095328k) Eleven Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
Linda Schulman, mother of a Parkland school shooting Gun control advocates and representatives gather in remembrance of Parkland shooting
An aerial view of Thwaites Glacier in the Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space