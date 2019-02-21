Two sons of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman indicted on drug conspiracy charges
Both are believed to be in Mexico and remain fugitives, officials said.
WASHINGTON — Two sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges.
The Justice Department says Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged in a case unsealed in Washington last week.
Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the United States for more than a decade.
They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.
Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges after a three-month trial in Manhattan. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told Vice News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case.
Comments
