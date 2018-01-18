TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 29° Good Morning
Few Clouds 29° Good Morning
NewsNation

Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

A man walks his dog across the snow-covered

A man walks his dog across the snow-covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Dec. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - Scientists say last year wasn't quite as hot as 2016's record-shattering mark, but it ranked either second or third, depending on who was counting.

Either way, scientists say it showed a clear signal of man-made global warming because it was the hottest year they've seen without an El Nino boosting temperatures naturally.

Government agencies from the United States and the U.K., as well as a nonprofit group in Berkeley, California, announced Thursday that by their varying measurements 2017 was either the third or second hottest year of any kind on record.

One agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says 2017's global average temperature was 1.51 degrees (0.84 Celsius) above the 20th century average, but lower than those of 2016 and 2015.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

An undated etching of Alexander Hamilton. Happy birthday, Alexander Hamilton! 9 facts about him
Speaking with Cheddar on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Inside Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
The oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King III: American dream is 'a nightmare'
A person walks in the snow on King Snowy scenes from across the U.S.