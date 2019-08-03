TODAY'S PAPER
Police say there may be multiple shooters at Texas mall

By The Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, say they've received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven't given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Further details weren't immediately available.

