What to know about Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6

The final date on the electoral calendar before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20 comes Jan. 6 when Congress meets in a joint session to formally count the votes of the Electoral College.

The process, required by the U.S. Constitution, is largely ceremonial and generally occurs with little fanfare.

But with President Donald Trump continuing to falsely claim victory in the Nov. 3 election — despite dozens of legal losses that sought to overturn the outcome — and his congressional allies planning to challenge the votes in several key swing states, the certification of the electoral votes may become a spectacle.

Here's what is expected to happen and the answers to some critical questions:

How does this process work? The process begins Jan. 3, during the first meeting of the new 117th Congress, when the certification of election results from each state's governor is transmitted to both houses. On Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. — a date and time set in law — the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will meet jointly to open and count certificates of electoral votes from the 50 states and the District of Columbia, in alphabetical order. Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as president of the Senate, is the presiding officer of the session. House and Senate leaders will appoint two "tellers" from each chamber to read the certificates. Once the votes have been read, they will be recorded and counted by the tellers. The candidate who reaches 270 electoral votes is the winner. The states have already counted their own electors, with Biden defeating Trump 306 to 232.

Can lawmakers object and attempt to challenge the election results? Yes, during the session, any member may object to the results from any individual state. Here's how it works: Once the certificates are read, the presiding officer will ask if there are any objections. An objection must be made in writing, signed by at least one member of the House and Senate and provide grounds for the challenge. If that burden is met, each chamber will meet separately to consider it with debate limited to no more than two hours. Each member can speak only once and for no more than five minutes. The Senate and House will then each vote whether to sustain the objection. If a simple majority does not agree to the objection, it fails, and the electoral votes are counted.

Will Republicans object to the results? It appears so. A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced Saturday it will challenge the election's outcome by voting to reject electors from some states. Those senators, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the results. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, announced Wednesday he plans to object. Incoming Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, has said he was mulling an objection as well. Meanwhile, Rep. Mo Brooks, another Republican from Alabama, has said several members of his party were planning objections to six states won by Biden — creating the potential for 12 hours of debate.

Has this been done before? Yes, most recently in 2005 by then-Sen. Barbara Boxer of California and Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio, both Democrats, who objected to electoral votes from Ohio. The objections, which cited voting irregularities, were rejected and the state's electoral votes were awarded to President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. After Trump's 2016 election win, several Democratic House members moved to challenge the results but were not joined by a senator.