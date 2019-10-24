TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
NewsNation

Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony

Norris Davis, friend of the late U.S. Rep.

Norris Davis, friend of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, touches a banner with the likeness of the congressman after speaking during a viewing service at Morgan State University on Wednesday in Baltimore.  Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as he lies in state at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony Thursday before Cummings lies in state at Statuary Hall. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.

Cummings, a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ex-Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search