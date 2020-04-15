TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
43° Good Morning
NewsNation

Warren is latest former presidential rival to back Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home on March 5 in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday, A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Joe Biden swept to easy victories in Florida Biden wins 3 more states as virus disrupts voting
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search