Tabloid CEO's lawyer says Enquirer didn't extort Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington on Sept. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Cliff Owen

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — An attorney for the head of the National Enquirer's parent company denies the tabloid committed extortion or blackmail by threatening to publish Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' explicit photos.

Elkan Abramowitz represents American Media Inc. chief executive David Pecker. Abromowitz defended the tabloid's practice as a "negotiation" in an interview Sunday with ABC's "This Week."

The Enquirer published a story last month that included lurid texts between Bezos and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Bezos said AMI later threatened to expose his revealing photos if he didn't have his private investigators back off.

Abramowitz said the story was given to the Enquirer by a "reliable source" who was "well known" to Bezos and Sanchez.

He said he isn't concerned about the matter jeopardizing a nonprosecution agreement between AMI and federal prosecutors.

