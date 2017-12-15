TODAY'S PAPER
Expecting dad stages own pregnancy photo shoot, shows belly

A Peabody, Massachusetts resident Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend with photos showing off his paternal glow and belly bump before their son Logan was born. Reported on Dec. 13, 2017. (Credit: WHDH)

By The Associated Press
PEABODY, Mass. - An expecting father in Massachusetts has shown off his paternal glow with a pregnancy photo shoot.

Peabody resident Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend with the photos at their gender reveal party in June before their son Logan was born. Some of the photos show Roberts posing at a beach in the town of Nahant, cradling his visible belly.

The couple's son has since been born.

Roberts says he and his friend, who is a photographer, grabbed some fast food before the shoot to "try to look a little pregnant."

Roberts' girlfriend, Brianna Magee, tells WHDH-TV she flipped through the pictures and "just started laughing harder and harder."

Roberts says the photo shoot was "extremely difficult because we just kept laughing."

