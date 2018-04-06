TODAY'S PAPER
Facebook admits to secretly deleting CEO’s texts

The company says it has been removing Zuckerberg’s messages from the inboxes of various people for several years.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit in Chicago on June 21, 2017 Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press
Facebook has been secretly deleting some of messages CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent through its Messenger application, an option that hasn’t been available to most of the social network’s 2.2 billion users.

The company says it has been removing Zuckerberg’s messages from the inboxes of various people for several years. The recipients of Zuckerberg’s messages weren’t informed before that happened. Facebook is making the acknowledgement Friday after TechCrunch first reported the tactic.

Facebook says it began erasing the messages of Zuckerberg and a few other top executives in 2014 after computer hackers obtained and released emails from Sony Pictures executives. The Sony messages included disparaging remarks about movie stars and other people in the entertainment industry.

Although the ability to automatically delete sent texts hadn’t been previously available, Facebook says it now plans to make it available to all users. The company apologized for not doing so sooner.

The development comes as Facebook faces questions about trust in light of one of its worst privacy scandals in its 14-year history.

