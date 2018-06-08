TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Facebook's shared user data with select companies

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square on March 29, 2018 Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

Print

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook shared personal information culled from its users’ profiles with other companies after the date when executives have said the social network prevented third-party developers from gaining access to the data.

That’s according to a report published Friday by The Wall Street Journal, which cited court documents, company officials and unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

